Goodwin (concussion) isn't practicing Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Goodwin hasn't played since Week 9, stuck in concussion protocol ever since the Browns traded Donovan Peoples-Jones to Detroit. Rookie Cedric Tillman has taken over a starting job alongside Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore, but Goodwin eventually could take some of those snaps once he's cleared to play.