Goodwin (illness) will not play the preseason finale against the Chiefs on Saturday, Doc Louallen of the Browns' official site reports.

Goodwin remains on the active/non-football injury list due to blood cots, and his status for Week 1 against the Bengals is unknown. The Browns may be leaning toward keeping six receivers, and Goodwin would be among those six if he were healthy. The four locks are Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Cedric Tillman. Beyond that, wide receivers in the mix for the final spots are David Bell, Jaelon Darden, Jakeem Grant, Anthony Schwartz (hamstring) and Austin Watkins.