Goodwin (concussion) will not practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Goodwin suffered the concussion in Week 9 against the Cardinals and has yet to get back on the field since. The 32-year-old could still return this week against the Steelers, but he'll likely need to log a full practice without any setbacks to do so.
