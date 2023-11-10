Watch Now:

Goodwin (concussion) won't play Sunday against the Ravens, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The same applies to David Bell (knee), which sets the stage for Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman to lead the Browns' Week 10 WR corps. In eight games this season, Goodwin has been limited to three catches on 11 targets for 10 yards.

