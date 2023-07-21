Goodwin (illness) was placed on the active/NFI list Friday, Cory Kinnan of Browns Wire reports.
Goodwin will open camp on the sidelines with an illness, but he'll be eligible to return to practice and play at any point this preseason. With the Browns' first contest coming Aug. 3 versus the Jets, there's a realistic shot that the wide receiver is ready to go for the game.
