Goodwin caught one of two targets for six yards and rushed once for 17 yards in Sunday's 39-38 win over Indianapolis in Week 7.

Goodwin once again had a quiet day as a receiver and has just three catches, nine targets and 10 yards this season. He did, however, contribute as a runner for the second straight week. After a 20-yard end around Week 6 set up a field-goal attempt, his 17-yard run Sunday set up a Kareem Hunt touchdown run. Goodwin has three carries for 38 yards through six games.