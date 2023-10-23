Goodwin caught one of two targets for six yards and rushed once for 17 yards in Sunday's 39-38 win over Indianapolis in Week 7.
Goodwin once again had a quiet day as a receiver and has just three catches, nine targets and 10 yards this season. He did, however, contribute as a runner for the second straight week. After a 20-yard end around Week 6 set up a field-goal attempt, his 17-yard run Sunday set up a Kareem Hunt touchdown run. Goodwin has three carries for 38 yards through six games.
More News
-
Browns' Marquise Goodwin: Season-high 24 yards•
-
Browns' Marquise Goodwin: Makes first catch of season•
-
Browns' Marquise Goodwin: Shut out as target•
-
Browns' Marquise Goodwin: More snaps but no receptions•
-
Browns' Marquise Goodwin: Limited snap count•
-
Browns' Marquise Goodwin: Removed from injury report•