Goodwin (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Goodwin was spotted at practice Friday after sitting out entirely Wednesday and Thursday, so he seems to be progressing in his recovery from a back injury. Still, the receiver's Week 8 status remains up in the air and likely won't be determined until the Browns release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.