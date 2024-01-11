Goodwin (knee) no longer has an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Texans, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Goodwin started the week limited in practice after missing the Browns' Week 18 loss to the Bengals, but he was able to get in a full session Thursday. With Cedric Tillman (concussion) already ruled out for the matchup, Goodwin will likely operate as the team's No. 4 option at receiver and main depth threat when they take the field Saturday against Houston.