Goodwin (illness) was removed from the injury report and will play Sunday against the Bengals, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Goodwin spent much of the summer on the active/NFI list with blood clots but returned to practice Sept. 1 and appears ready to go. The speedy veteran is expected to serve a deep-threat role behind Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Elijah Moore this season.
