Goodwin (concussion) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

The speedy wideout's potential return comes at a good time for Cleveland, with WR Amari Cooper in concussion protocol and strong-armed Joe Flacco potentially starting at quarterback. Goodwin missed the past four games in concussion protocol, and he's unlikely to handle a typical starter's workload even if he does make it back for Sunday's matchup with Jacksonville.