Goodwin (concussion) won't play in Sunday's game against the Steelers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

This news comes as no surprise after Goodwin was unable to practice in any capacity throughout the week. The speedy wide receiver will hope to return in Week 12 against the Broncos for his first action since Week 9. Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman will continue to work as Cleveland's top three wide receivers against the Steelers.