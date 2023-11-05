Goodwin won't return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals after exiting in the third quarter following a concussion evaluation, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. He failed to record any receptions on two targets prior to his exit.

Goodwin sustained the head injury after he appeared to take a shot to the helmet from a defender while he attempted to haul in a third-down pass from Deshaun Watson during the Browns' first possession of the second half. With David Bell (knee) inactive for the contest and Donovan Peoples-Jones having been shipped to Detroit ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, the Browns are left with Cedric Tillman and James Proche as their depth options at receiver behind starters Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore.