Goodwin caught one of two targets for four yards and had one carry for 20 yards in Sunday's 19-17 win over the 49ers in Week 6.

Goodwin had his most productive game, but he remains a specialty player, managing just 49 snaps (13.1 percent share) through five games. He did get a season-high 20 percent of the offensive snaps, as rookie Cedric Tillman (hip) was inactive.