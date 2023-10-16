Goodwin caught one of two targets for four yards and had one carry for 20 yards in Sunday's 19-17 win over the 49ers in Week 6.
Goodwin had his most productive game, but he remains a specialty player, managing just 49 snaps (13.1 percent share) through five games. He did get a season-high 20 percent of the offensive snaps, as rookie Cedric Tillman (hip) was inactive.
