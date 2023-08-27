Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Goodwin (illness) will come off the non-football illness list Sunday and will return to practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Goodwin was placed on the active/non-football illness list by the Browns in mid-July after he was diagnosed with blood clots in his legs and lungs. Given the issue was potentially career ending, it's a great sign to see the wideout cleared to resume football activities. However, Goodwin still has an uphill battle to land a spot on the initial 53-man roster, as the only locks at wideout are Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Cedric Tillman, leaving Goodwin to compete with David Bell, Jaelon Darden (leg), Anthony Schwartz (hamstring) and Austin Watkins.