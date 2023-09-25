Goodwin played five snaps and was not targeted in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Titans in Week 3. He had one carry for one yard.

Goodwin went untargeted for the first time this season and did not have a catch for a third consecutive week. It was a season-low snap count for the 10-year veteran. His lone rushing attempt was on the first series of the game that led to a Dustin Hopkins field goal. The receiver is no stranger to running the ball, as Goodwin has 20 carries during his NFL career. He also got occasional work as a runner in college. It's clear Goodwin is not going to be a high-volume target, unless there's an injury up the depth chart. When he has been targeted -- four times through the first two games -- it's on deep balls, but the playing time is not fantasy friendly.