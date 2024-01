Goodwin (knee) logged a limited practice Tuesday.

Goodwin has been dealing with a lingering knee issue, which he was able to play through in Week 16 but forced him to miss the team's 17 loss to the Bengals. He'll work to ramp up his activity level in practice Wednesday and Thursday, before the team heads to Houston, and increase his chances of suiting up against the Texans in their wild-card matchup Saturday.