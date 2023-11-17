Goodwin (concussion) remained sidelined at practice Friday, Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Since participating in practice is a requirement of clearing the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, Goodwin will almost certainly remain unavailable Sunday against the Steelers, leaving rookie Cedric Tillman as Cleveland's No. 3 wide receiver behind Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore in an offense that will be quarterbacked by Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Official confirmation of Goodwin's status will come when the Browns release their Week 11 injury report later Friday.
More News
-
Browns' Marquise Goodwin: Ruled out for Week 11•
-
Browns' Marquise Goodwin: Not ready to compete•
-
Browns' Marquise Goodwin: Out this week•
-
Browns' Marquise Goodwin: Absent for another practice•
-
Browns' Marquise Goodwin: To miss practice Wednesday•
-
Browns' Marquise Goodwin: Ruled out with concussion•