Goodwin (concussion) will not participate at practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Goodwin sustained a concussion Sunday versus the Cardinals, and he's now unsurprisingly sitting out to begin Cleveland's new week of practice. At this point, it seems likely he'll be sidelined for Week 10.
