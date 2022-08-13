Emerson had three solo tackles and an interception return for a touchdown in Friday's win over Jacksonville in Preseason Week 1.

Emerson was beat on the Jaguars' first play when Trevor Lawrence connected with Zay Jones for a 32-yard completion, but the rookie third-round pick made up for it in the second quarter when he won a 50-50 battle with Jeff Cotton, taking the ball out of the receiver's clutches for a 74-yard pick six. It was a big night for Cleveland draft picks, as Emerson and running back Jerome Ford accounted for all three touchdowns in a 24-13 win. Emerson has practiced with the ones in camp, but that's due to Denzel Ward (foot) being on the active/PUP list. Ward's expected to return before the start of the regular season, and Emerson will serve a depth role in a secondary that will be one of the best in the NFL.