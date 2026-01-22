default-cbs-image
Emerson (Achilles) becomes an unrestricted free agent when the offseason begins in March, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Emerson, who hoped to earn a contract extension this season, missed all of 2025 after tearing an Achilles last July. After two strong years upon his arrival as a third-round pick in 2022, Emerson experienced a regression in 2024 before suffering the injury. There hasn't been much news regarding the cornerback's recovery, although other players with a similar injury typically required six to eight months. That puts Emerson in line to be ready for offseason activities.

