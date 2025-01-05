Emerson (ankle) is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Ravens.
Emerson injured his ankle in the third quarter, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to return for the fourth. With Denzel Ward (shoulder) inactive and Mike Ford (forearm) also questionable to return, the Browns' defense will rely on Cameron Mitchell, Rodney McLeod and Chigozie Anusiem to serve as the corners.
