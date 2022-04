The Browns selected Emerson in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 68th overall.

Emerson (6-foot-2, 201 pounds) is a big corner out of Mississippi State who figures to focus on the boundary corner position. This selection might not be a good sign for former second-round pick Greedy Williams -- also a 6-foot-2 boundary corner for the Browns -- because neither Emerson nor Williams will steal reps from Denzel Ward or Greg Newsome at corner.