Emerson compiled six tackles (five solo), a pass deflection and an interception during Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Seahawks.
Emerson had one of his most productive outings this season and managed to snag an interception, his second both of the season and career. The 2022 third-round pick will now look to help slow down Arizona's passing attack during next week's matchup.
