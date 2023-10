Emerson had six tackles, an interception and two passes defensed in Sunday's 19-17 win over San Francisco in Week 6.

Emerso's third quarter pick set up a short field for the offense, but it couldn't capitalize. His first NFL interception was part of an impressive defensive effort, as the Browns limited the 49ers to season lows in points and yards (215). Emerson has played all 22 games since being drafted in the third round of the 2022 draft.