Emerson (Achilles) was ruled out for the season Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

After leaving practice on a cart Tuesday following a non-contact injury, Emerson will be out for the season with a ruptured Achilles, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Wednesday. The 24-year-old appeared in all 17 games last season, starting 15, tallying 80 tackles. Greg Newsome, who normally plays nickel corner, is now expected to take Emerson's spot in base defense alongside Denzel Ward.