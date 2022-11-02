Emerson collected nine tackles (six solo) and two passes defended in Monday's 32-13 win against the Browns.

The 22-year-old logged a season high in tackles as starting cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion) missed his third-straight game Monday. Emerson also finished with a team-high two passes defended in this contest. The rookie third-round pick has totaled 19 tackles (16 solo), one sack and four passes defended while playing nearly every defensive snap since Week 6; though, should Ward return following Cleveland's bye week, Emerson's playing time could take a step back against Miami on Sunday, Nov. 13.