Emerson had six tackles and two passes defensed in Sunday's 38-15 loss to the Patriots in Week 6.

Emerson started in place of Denzel Ward (concussion) and played 66 of 70 snaps. He showed skills during training camp, and the Browns are confident in the rookie, who had a big fourth-down pass breakup in Week 5 that gave Cleveland a chance to pull out a victory in a loss to the Chargers.