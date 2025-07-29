The Browns noted that Emerson suffered a left Achilles injury during practice Tuesday and will undergo an MRI on Wednesday to determine the extent of the issue, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Meanwhile, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network also relays that the cornerback is set to undergo imaging to determine the full extent of his injury but the expectation is that it's a significant Achilles tear for Emerson, who logged 80 tackles in 2024.