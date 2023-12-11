Emerson recorded four tackles, two interceptions and three passes defensed in Sunday's 31-27 win over Jacksonville in Week 14.

No Denzel Ward (shoulder), no problem. Emerson and Greg Newsome (one interception) each contributed to a defensive effort that was much better than the score might indicate -- Jacksonville scored 14 points after turnovers in Cleveland's end of the field. Emerson is up to a team-leading four picks and 10 passes defensed. He sits fourth on the team with 47 tackles.