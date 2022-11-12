Emerson may see fewer snaps Sunday against the Dolphins, as Denzel Ward expected to return, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports.

Emerson stepped up the last three games while Ward was sidelined with a concussion. He had four pass breakups while playing nearly all the snaps over the three weeks, including a nine-tackle game in perhaps a season-saving win over the Bengals in Week 8. Emerson impressed coaches during the summer, earning a spot in the cornerback rotation, and should should not see a dramatic decrease in playing time.