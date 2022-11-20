Emerson will draw a start at cornerback against the Bills, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.
Emerson gets the nod with Greg Newsome (concussion) inactive. The former has had a steady role this season, recording 38 tackles, a sack and seven passes defensed in nine games. He'll work to help contain the dangerous Buffalo offense Sunday.
