Emerson (ankle) participated during OTAs on Tuesday, Kennedy Rodriguez of the Browns' official site reports.

Emerson left Cleveland's last game of the 2024 campaign early with an ankle injury, but it doesn't seem to have carried over into the offseason. He's now entering the final year of his rookie deal after recording a career-high 80 tackles last season. He figures to start alongside Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome in 2025.