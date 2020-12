Hall was activated off the exempt list and will be available for the Browns' Week 14 matchup with the Ravens, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hall was claimed off waivers by Cleveland earlier in the week. Prior to that he was with the Lions and recorded 17 receptions for 290 yards and two scores across 11 games. The 27-year-old will bring plenty of speed to the Browns' receiving corps where he is expected to help provide depth.