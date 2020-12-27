Hall is expected to serve as the de facto No. 1 receiver for the Browns in Sunday's game against the Jets with Cleveland's top four wideouts being ruled out for the contest after the quartet was identified as close contacts of linebacker B.J. Goodson, who tested positive for COVID-19, Ellis L. Williams of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Scooped up off waivers from the Lions on Dec. 7, Hall has yet to make his Cleveland debut after being made a healthy inactive for his first two games with the organization. He'll now be thrust into a prominent role out of necessity Sunday, with all of Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge having been ruled out for Week 16. Expect the run-heavy Cleveland offense to rely even more on the ground game as a result of the personnel losses at receiver, but Hall should be in store for at least a handful of targets, which could be enough to make him an enticing punt play in DFS contests.