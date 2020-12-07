The Browns claimed Hall off waivers from the Lions on Monday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Hall has 17 catches for 290 yards and two scores across 11 games with the Lions this season, and he could slot into a similar situational deep role with Cleveland once up to speed on the new playbook. Speaking of speed, the 27-year-old reportedly ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash back at his pro day, so he'll bring an intriguing skillset to the Browns' roster. He also boasts some experience on special teams.