Browns' Marvin Hall: Healthy scratch again
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hall (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's AFC divisional-round game against the Chiefs.
Hall will miss a third straight game as a healthy scratch. He's not expected to play this postseason unless another wide receiver suffers an injury.
