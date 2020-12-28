Hall caught one of two targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Jets.

Hall made his debut for Cleveland after being claimed off waivers from the Lions earlier in December. He was part of an emergency crew activated for the game after the Browns' top four receivers were placed on the COVID-19 list, all deemed high-risk contacts of teammate B.J. Goodson, who tested positive for the virus. The wideouts will have to spend at least five days on the list and could be ready for the Steelers in Week 17 when a win will clinch a playoff berth.