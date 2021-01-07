Hall was mentioned as a possible fill-in third wide receiver with KhaDarel Hodge (reserve/COVID-19) out and Donovan Peoples-Jones (concussion) questionable for Sunday's playoff-opener against the Steelers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski mentioned Hall along with Ja'Marcus Bradley, as well as an expanded role for running back Kareem Hunt. Both Hall and Bradley played Week 16 against the Jets but were inactive for last week's season-finale. Stefanski also raised the name of Alexander Hollins, who was signed off the Vikings' practice squad Dec. 28 and was inactive for Week 17.