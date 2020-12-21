Hall (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Giants, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.
The Browns claimed Hall off waivers after Detroit decided to cut the 27-year-old Dec. 5, but he's now been a healthy scratch in back-to-back games with his new team. Hall produced 14 receptions for 234 yards and a touchdown over his final five appearances as a Lion between Weeks 8 and 12, however, Cleveland has decided to proceed with KhaDarel Hodge and Donovan Peoples-Jones as its third and fourth WR options for Sunday night.