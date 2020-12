Hall (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday night's matchup against Baltimore, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Hall was activated from the exempt list Saturday after being claimed by Cleveland on Dec. 7, but he'll have to wait to make his team debut for at least one more week. The 27-year-old had been active as a pass catcher over his final five games with the Lions Weeks 8 through 12, corralling 14 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown.