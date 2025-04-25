The Brown selected Graham in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, fifth overall.

The Browns traded back from the second pick, where the Jaguars paid big for the privilege of selecting Travis Hunter. Graham was a consensus top-10 projected pick going into the draft, but it's a still a slight surprise to see him go fifth overall ahead of some arguably splashier names. Graham (6-foot-4, 306 pounds) was the anchor of a smothering Michigan defense the last three years, standing out as the best player in a unit that almost never lost. Graham is an all-purpose defensive tackle who can either occupy space or split gaps to disrupt in the backfield, so he'll shore up both the Cleveland run defense and pass rush.