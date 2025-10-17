Graham (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Graham had a knee injury pop up Thursday and is considered "day-to-day," per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com. If Graham's unavailable Sunday, Shelby Harris, Mike Hall (knee) and Adin Huntington are the candidates to fill in on the interior of Cleveland's defensive line next to Maliek Collins.