Graham had three tackles and half a sack in a 13-10 win over the Packers in Week 3.

The third game of Graham's NFL career was by far his best. In addition to the half sack, he recorded three pressures, including one that set up a teammate's sack. Pro Football Focus gave him a pass-rush grade of 76.9 for the game after the rookie averaged 53.7 over his first two weeks. Graham lines up on the interior with Maliek Collins, who grades out highest among defensive tackles at 91.5 through three games.