Browns' Mason Graham: Limited to open week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Graham (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
The rookie first-rounder was cleared to play through a knee injury during the Browns' Week 7 win over the Dolphins, when he finished with three solo tackles and one pass defense while logging 43 defensive snaps. Graham will have two more days to increase his practice participation and avoid an injury tag heading into Sunday's road game against the Patriots.