Graham (ribs) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Graham was not a member of Wednesday's injury report, which indicates that the rib issue is a new one. A limited practice despite the new injury is a good sign for the rookie first-rounder's chances to suit up for Sunday's contest against the Titans. With Mike Hall (knee) and Adin Huntington (quadriceps) questionable, as well as Maelik Collins (quadriceps) movement to the injured reserve Tuesday, Graham's availability is crucial to the Browns' defensive line. If the defensive tackle is unable to go, Shelby Harris and Sam Kamara will likely start Sunday's game.