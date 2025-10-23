Graham (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Graham was limited in practice Wednesday, but it appears he's now ready to suit up for Sunday's road matchup against the Patriots. The rookie first-round pick played through his knee issue during Cleveland's win over the Dolphins in Week 7, in which he handled his usual workload (74 percent of defensive snaps) and tallied three solo tackles plus one pass breakup.