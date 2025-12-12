Graham (ribs) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Graham opened Cleveland's week of practice with consecutive DNPs but upgraded to a limited session Friday, giving himself a chance to play Sunday. The Michigan product has had an impressive rookie campaign thus far, recording 34 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, and four passes defensed across 13 appearances. If he's unable to go in Week 15, Mike Hall would likely start on the Browns' defensive line.