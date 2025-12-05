Graham (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Graham was able to log only a single limited practice Thursday and downgraded to a non-participant Friday. The reduction in participation is a red flag for the defensive tackle's ability to play Sunday, but the Browns' defensive line depth situation may swing the needle. Without the rookie first-rounder, the Browns have only two healthy defensive tackles cleared for Sunday on the roster, Shelby Harris and Sam Kamara. If Graham and fellow tackle Mike Hall (knee) are unable to suit up, Simeon Barrow is a Week 14 candidate for a practice squad elevation.