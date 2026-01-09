Graham had 49 tackles (seven for loss), 0.5 sacks and four passes defensed over 17 regular-season games in 2025.

It was a quiet rookie season for Graham, the fifth-overall draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, who toiled away on the interior in the shadow of edge rusher Myles Garrett. He was also overshadowed by fellow rookie and linebacker Carson Schwesinger (ankle), who led the team with 156 tackles, but Graham was a steady presence at defensive tackle. His 763 snaps led all rookie interior linemen, and he finished second on the team in quarterback pressures (36) behind Garrett. Graham did enough to earn a nod on the All-Rookie team.