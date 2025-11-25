Graham had five tackles, including one for a loss, in Sunday's 24-10 win over Las Vegas in Week 12.

Graham played a significant role in bottling up the Raiders' ground game, which averaged just 2.9 yards per carry. The rookie defensive tackle tied his season high in tackles and has recorded tackles for a loss in three consecutive games. Graham has 27 tackles (0.5 sacks, five tackles for a loss) and four passes defensed over 11 games.